Franklin Resources Inc Buys 44,574 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 44,574 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 40,694 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $169,693.98.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 55,596 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $230,723.40.

On Monday, October 31st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 65,118 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $279,356.22.

On Friday, October 28th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 64,406 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $273,725.50.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 71,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $302,460.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 53,800 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $218,966.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 37,672 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $153,325.04.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74.

On Monday, October 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 51,277 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $213,312.32.

On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $243,355.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after buying an additional 143,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

