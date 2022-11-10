Franklin Resources Inc Buys 44,574 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 44,574 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 4th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 40,694 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $169,693.98.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 55,596 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $230,723.40.
- On Monday, October 31st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 65,118 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $279,356.22.
- On Friday, October 28th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 64,406 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $273,725.50.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 71,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $302,460.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 53,800 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $218,966.00.
- On Friday, October 21st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 37,672 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $153,325.04.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74.
- On Monday, October 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 51,277 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $213,312.32.
- On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $243,355.00.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:BEN opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $36.45.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after buying an additional 143,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.