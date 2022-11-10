Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 107,309 shares.The stock last traded at $60.23 and had previously closed at $56.84.

Separately, TheStreet raised Freedom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $226.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Freedom by 606.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Freedom by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 873.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Freedom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

