Freeway Token (FWT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, Freeway Token has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Freeway Token token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freeway Token has a market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $35,928.50 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freeway Token Profile

Freeway Token launched on November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Freeway Token is freeway.io. The official message board for Freeway Token is medium.com/freewayfi. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Freeway Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "AuBit is an asset management platform built to provide greater total returns on the World's top investment products and asset classes."

