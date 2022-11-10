Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $494.00 million-$496.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.47 million. Freshworks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.77.

Shares of FRSH traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,155. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.58. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $39.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,692.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and have sold 58,479 shares worth $777,612. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 60.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,343,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 506,781 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 72.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,107,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 463,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,017.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 711,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 35.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 623,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 163,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

