Frontier (FRONT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.41 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.07 or 0.00594616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.29 or 0.30952266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

