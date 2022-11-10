Fruits (FRTS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $427,737.85

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $218.33 million and approximately $427,737.85 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

