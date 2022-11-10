Fruits (FRTS) Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Fruits has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Fruits has a market capitalization of $269.80 million and approximately $366,889.05 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00567590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,152.30 or 0.29564855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

