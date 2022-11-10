FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Insider Robert B. Fuller Sells 2,468 Shares

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $77,692.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,080 shares in the company, valued at $411,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,590. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $246.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 59,615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,697,000. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $936,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 234,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

