FS KKR Capital Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for FS KKR Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

