FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSK. Compass Point lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.29%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 36.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

