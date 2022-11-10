FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Down 72.3% in October

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the October 15th total of 56,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of HERA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 1,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,695. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.
About FTAC Hera Acquisition
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
