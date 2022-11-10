FY2022 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By KeyCorp

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $14.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources stock opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 283,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 190,853 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 181,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,539 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

