FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Intesa Sanpaolo’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.40) to €2.60 ($2.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.70) to €2.20 ($2.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.90) to €2.60 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.50 ($2.50) in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $20.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

(Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.