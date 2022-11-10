FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Planet Fitness, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 2.5 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Cowen lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $84,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 11.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.