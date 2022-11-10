FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.37) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.11). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.96) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,728,250.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,750 shares of company stock worth $3,367,835 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

