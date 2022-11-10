FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Black Diamond Group Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Group in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BDI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 1.7 %

About Black Diamond Group

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$4.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.02. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$273.83 million and a PE ratio of 11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

