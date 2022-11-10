FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Masimo Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Masimo in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Masimo Trading Down 9.9 %

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

