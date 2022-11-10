FY2022 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Increased by KeyCorp

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.51. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $87.67 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 24.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.