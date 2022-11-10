FY2022 EPS Estimates for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Custom Truck One Source’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 15.6 %

Shares of CTOS opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.71 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.