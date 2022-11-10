FY2022 EPS Estimates for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Custom Truck One Source’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CTOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 15.6 %
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.71 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.