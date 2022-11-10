FY2022 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.52). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DNLI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $79,860.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,183,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,529,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $79,860.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,183,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,405 shares of company stock worth $1,830,589 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.