FY2022 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Reduced by B. Riley

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVRI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Everi Trading Down 3.7 %

Insider Transactions at Everi

Everi stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Everi has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Everi by 15.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after acquiring an additional 681,708 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Everi by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 412,110 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Everi by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 708,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.