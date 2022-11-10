FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

NYSE SAND opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.