FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

