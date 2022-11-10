FY2022 EPS Estimates for Victoria Gold Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Victoria Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.