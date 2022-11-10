FY2022 EPS Estimates for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Increased by Analyst

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Xencor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XNCR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Xencor stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Xencor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Xencor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Xencor by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 35.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

