FY2025 EPS Estimates for HEXO Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXOGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEXO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

HEXO stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $106.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.05. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in HEXO by 1,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,081,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 238,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,790,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 145,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

