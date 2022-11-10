FY2025 EPS Estimates for HEXO Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEXO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
HEXO stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $106.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.05. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.88.
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
