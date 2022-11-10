Game Creek Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $208,596,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 675.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,763,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $195,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 67,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,058. The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.47. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

