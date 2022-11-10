Game Creek Capital LP Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,860,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 16,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 772.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 242,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 214,718 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,551,696. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.