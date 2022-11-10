Game Creek Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for 1.6% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. 65,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,548,895. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

