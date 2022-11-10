Game Creek Capital LP Sells 1,375 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Olin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Olin by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $3,306,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

