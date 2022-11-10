Game Creek Capital LP Sells 6,600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Game Creek Capital LP lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 4.8% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 214,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,073,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

