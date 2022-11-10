Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Shares Up 4%

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 5,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 65,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$33.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garibaldi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garibaldi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.