GateToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $445.91 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, GateToken has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $445.91 million and $4.50 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00023533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,495.39 or 0.99962310 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008578 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00046110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00041352 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00242294 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.8629186 USD and is down -9.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,583,249.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

