Gemsstock Ltd. Invests $12.75 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 416,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,000. Antero Resources makes up approximately 16.4% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gemsstock Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 126.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 266.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.39. 83,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,404,761. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

