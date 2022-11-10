General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Reduced by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,125 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 2.0% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weik Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.71. 230,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,089,947. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

