Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $5.06. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 4,679 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Genius Sports Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

