Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Lowered to $52.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.
Genpact Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of G stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. Genpact has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,545,000 after purchasing an additional 347,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genpact by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 152,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after acquiring an additional 300,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
