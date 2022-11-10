Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%.

Geospace Technologies stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,583. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.59.

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 19,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,904.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at $990,089.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 19,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 28,569 shares of company stock worth $139,691 in the last 90 days. 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Geospace Technologies stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Geospace Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

