Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 69,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after buying an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $83.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

