Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 9.2%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 924,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,847,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. Analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,852,891 shares of company stock worth $13,199,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $378,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

