Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.86

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.86 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.12). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 5,873 shares.

Glanbia Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.86 million and a PE ratio of 15.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.46.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a €0.13 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.