Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $18.35

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $20.00. Global-e Online shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 11,049 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Global-e Online Stock Up 13.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Global-e Online by 8.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 367,234 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global-e Online by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 667,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 162,739 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

