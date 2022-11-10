Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 86.1% in October

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the October 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HECOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,128. Global Helium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

About Global Helium

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

