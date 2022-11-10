Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $317.00

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 317 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 317 ($3.65), with a volume of 19649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.50 ($3.55).
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.24. The company has a market capitalization of £92.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.14.
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
