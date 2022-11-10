Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Shares Up 0.6%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.48. 9,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 17,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.

Institutional Trading of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONOF. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 3,719.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.