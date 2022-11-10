GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($13.59) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($13.47). Approximately 38,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 46,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,140 ($13.13).

The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5,725.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,079.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,111.83.

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,040 ($11.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800,000 ($8,981,001.73).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

