GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GFS. Citigroup dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.40.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.67.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

