Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Timothy Evan Taylor Sells 1,305,695 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,833,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,592,250.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Evan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $3,184,000.00.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.41. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Stories

