Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Globus Medical stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

