Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.03-$2.03 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.08.
Globus Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Medical (GMED)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.