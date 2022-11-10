Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.03-$2.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 866,491 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 89.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

